Overgrown grass keeps park goer from enjoying scenery

Park goers are complaining about a southwest Jackson park with a pothole filled road and overgrown grass. Visitors to Butts Park say the declining conditions are keeping them from enjoying one of Jackson's best-kept secrets.

Butts Park on McRaven Road is six miles of green trees and open spaces where clubs fly model planes and golfers practice their swings.

Ricky White visits the park on McRaven Road twice daily with his dog Sugar.

"You can't even see her once she gets out in this grass," said White.

The grassy area in the back of the park is the only place dogs are allowed.

Most areas are mowed and well maintained from the golf driving range to the soccer fields. But where he and Sugar relax the grass is overgrown.

"Last year they cut it two or three times a month, but this past year they've only cut it like twice," said White. "It's a reflection back on the city because they don't take care of it. I don't know why they cut back on cutting it".

The 59-year-old also is concerned about the roadway that runs throughout the park. It is filled with potholes and uneven patch jobs, making use difficult for joggers and bikers.

"This bridge up here, every time it comes a good rain it washes out, and they'll come in throw a little asphalt on it and next good rain it's gone again," added White.

According to Jackson Communications Manager Kai Williams, mowing is scheduled for Monday at the park.

Williams said there have been delays in lawn care because of recent rains and limited staffing.

There are only 20 employees cutting the 57 parks and 72 ball fields in the city. Sixty employees normally handle the work.

City officials said they rely on citizens to inform them of problems like overgrown grass and bad roads. You can report those complaints to 601-960-2324 or 601-960-1835.

