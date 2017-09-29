The End Zone Extra Point: Parklane

It's time for another edition of The End Zone Extra Point. We can't get a camera to every single game in the area, but you can get your big play on WLBT Sports.
Parklane is off to a 6 and oh start. Senior running back Jay Smith is one of the reasons why. The Pioneer has rushed for over 100 yards in five of the first six games. Smith has found the end zone 13 times. The Pioneers as a team has rushed for over 2,000 yards.
I air The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm. Here are the other teams I've profiled this season
Week 2: Lanier
Week 3: Pelahatchie
Week 4: Park Place Christian
Week 5: Brookhaven Academy
Week 6: Mendenhall & Parklane
