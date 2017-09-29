The End Zone Extra Point: Mendenhall

It's time for another edition of The End Zone Extra Point. We can't get a camera to every single game in the area, but you can get your big play on WLBT Sports.

Mendenhall is off to a 4 and 1 start. Jordan Willis rushed for a 146 yards in Week 6. 78 of those yards came on one run. Willis heads to the house, Tigers beat Raleigh 38 - 27 in the non-conference finale.

Here's how you can get your highlight on WLBT Sports. There's 3 ways to send video.

The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions

Email: chudgison@wlbt.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports

I air The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm. Here are the other teams I've profiled this season

Week 1: Terry & Magee

Week 2: Lanier

Week 3: Pelahatchie

Week 4: Park Place Christian

Week 5: Brookhaven Academy

Week 6: Mendenhall & Parklane

