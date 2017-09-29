State of the State Survey reveals Mississippi voter priorities

A new survey shows Mississippi voters aren't sure about the state's leadership and direction. The State of the State Survey was done by Millsaps College and Chism Strategies.

It was a cross-section of voters surveyed and overall, they're not particularly pleased with the direction the state's going. When asked for opinions on the state legislature, more than 45% disapproved.

Survey results could be used as a blueprint for lawmakers when they return to the Capitol in January.

"We're hoping maybe some of the findings there can help guide policymakers in a way that they're cognizant of what it is that the citizens are asking for," explained Millsaps Assistant Political Science Professor Nathan Shrader.

There was a divide on what the top priority for those state leaders should be, with the highest percentage going to "fixing roads and bridges".

But Millsaps Assistant political science professor Nathan Shrader made this observation.



"It was very different from what you hear at the Capitol quite frequently is you have to cut more," added Shrader. "The actual part about cutting spending was only about 15%. Those other four categories add up to about 60 percent of the people asking for better healthcare access, better education funding, improved roads and bridges."



Education was another interesting takeaway from the survey. More than 55% said education funding was too low. But when asked if they'd support raising gas taxes to generate new revenue for schools, more than 70% said no.



Added interest comes when you examine individual leader's approval ratings. Looking ahead to a potential Tate Reeves and Jim Hood matchup in the 2019 gubernatorial race.



"It's an interesting contrast between the two," added Shrader. "Both, I think when you dig into the numbers, have work to do in their own respects within their own parties."



Reeves had significantly lower approval numbers than Bryant and Hood.

To view the full results, click here and the summary of findings here.

