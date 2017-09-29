JPD on scene of a double shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD on scene of a double shooting

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting.

We're told the incident occurred at 3165 Robinson Road at the Chuk Stop.

A tweet from JPD says two males were shot. 

One person is said to be in very critical condition and the other in stable condition. 

