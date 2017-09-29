JPD on scene of a double shooting

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting.
We're told the incident occurred at 3165 Robinson Road at the Chuk Stop.
A tweet from JPD says two males were shot.
One person is said to be in very critical condition and the other in stable condition.
