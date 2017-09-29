Two men shot at Jackson Chuk Stop

Two people have been shot in the 3000 block of Robinson Road in Jackson. The victims are both men. One is stable and the other very critical.

Police say the shooting occurred at a Chuk Stop during an altercation with the store clerk and another man. The clerk was shot in the hand and an unidentified 31-year-old man was shot in the head.

We have a crew at the scene and are working to get you more information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.