UPDATE: Store clerk charged with murder in Chuk Stop shooting

A man who was shot in the head during a fight at the Chuk Stop in Jackson has died and a clerk has been charged with murder.

31-year-old James Terrell McGee has been pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

The clerk at the food mart, 26-year-old Chris Conley, has been charged with murder.

Police say the shooting occurred at the Chuk Stop during a fight between Conley and McGee. Conley was shot in the hand and McGee was shot in the head.

Conley was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

