18-wheeler accident shuts down all Highway 49 southbound lanes

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The southbound lanes of Highway 49 are all shut down near Muse Road after an 18 wheeler struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been pronounced dead at the scene

Emergency responders are en route to the scene. We are working to get you more information.

