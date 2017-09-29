Multiple vehicle break-ins in downtown Jackson caught on camera

Surveillance video shows two suspects breaking into cars in downtown Jackson.

In the video two black males can be seen sliding under a fence. They make their way into a parking lot and that's when one of them, his head covered by a hoodie, uses an object to break out the window and the glass shatters.

Jackson police confirm eight vehicles were broken into in the West South Street area. Officers are now searching for the two suspects. One of them looked right into the camera.

If you have any information contact J-P-D at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or (8477).

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved