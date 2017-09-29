Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

A motorcycle rider has been airlifted to a local hospital after a collision with a car.

It happened in Hinds County on highway 49 at Sylwood Drive, near Pocahontas, around 7:30 Friday night.

Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department said Air-Care was dispatched to the scene to transport the motorcyclist to a local hospital.

No word on the biker's condition or identity.

