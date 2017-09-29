JPS kids celebrate College Spirit Day 2017

How do you get elementary and high school kids excited about something like higher education? Have a pep rally, of course!

And that's what Jackson Public Schools did Friday, celebrating College Spirit Day 2017.

For many of the schools, it's a culmination of a week of fun and informative events.

"This is our very first pep rally of the year," said Boyd Elementary teacher Bridgett Eiland. "We've done banners throughout the schools. We're just getting the children excited about going to college."

The young scholars have been hearing from motivational speakers, participating in contests, making crafts and writing about their college goals in preparation for Friday's grand finale.

College Spirit Day is an initiative of Parents for Public Schools of Jackson and the Ask for More Collaborative

