Columbia man sentenced for possessing child pornography

A 25-year-old Columbia man has plead guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced Friday.

Jovon Eugene Kendrick was sentenced to 40 years with 10 to serve and 30 years post-release supervision in Lawrence County Circuit Court by Judge Prentiss Harrell.

He must register as a sex offender and pay a $5,000 fine in addition to $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund.

Kendrick was arrested in April following an investigation of his online activity. He was arrested by investigators with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit with assistance from the Columbia Police Department.

