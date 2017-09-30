Florence routs Richland to continue rivalry streak - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Florence routs Richland to continue rivalry streak

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Florence continued their rivalry dominance over Richland. They beat the Rangers 52-25 on Friday.

The Eagles improve to 5-2 overall, 1-0 in 4A Region 6.

