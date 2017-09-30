Scott Central beats Newton in district opener, improves to 7-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Scott Central beats Newton in district opener, improves to 7-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: WTOK Source: WTOK

2A Region 4 featured 3 undefeated teams entering district play. Two of those teams faced off.

Scott Central beat Newton 35 - 12 to improve to 7-0 overall.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly