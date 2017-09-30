North Pike spoils Wingfield's homecoming - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

North Pike spoils Wingfield's homecoming

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
North Pike entered south Jackson 4-1 and left 5-1. The Jaguars beat Wingfield 24-12, spoiling the Falcons homecoming.

The victory has them 1-1 in 5A Region 3.

