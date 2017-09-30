Brookhaven wins 5th straight, Panthers edge Laurel - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brookhaven wins 5th straight, Panthers edge Laurel

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Brookhaven hasn't lost since August.

The Panthers edged Laurel 45-38 in a 5A Region 3 shootout. Ole Brook improves to 5-1 overall, 2-0 in district play.

