Jarrian Jones makes one-handed TD grab but NW Rankin falls to Starkville

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Northwest Rankin traveled to Starkville for a 6A Region 2 showdown. Jarrian Jones had the highlight of the night with a one-handed TD grab, but the Cougars fell to the Yellowjackets 38-14.

NWR drops to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in district play.

