Game of the Week: Jackson Prep's streak continues after beating - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Game of the Week: Jackson Prep's streak continues after beating JA 37-7

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Prep's streak continues after beating Jackson Academy 37-7. Click on the video above for highlights. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly