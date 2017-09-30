Clinton beats Provine to even up 6A Region 2 record - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Clinton beats Provine to even up 6A Region 2 record

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Clinton faced Provine Friday night, both teams looking to battle back from losses last week. The Arrows left Hughes Field with a 43-6 victory.

Christian Johnson fought off several tackles and a facemask penalty for a Clinton TD in the 2nd quarter.

