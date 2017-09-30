Madison Central routs Murrah to move to 2-0 in 6A Region 2

Madison Central is off to a 2 and oh start in district play. The Jaguars cruised to a 49-21 victory over Murrah on Friday.

MC jumped out to a big 1st quarter lead and didn't look back.

The Jags are 5-1 overall, 2-0 in 6A Region 2. They'll host Warren Central next Friday in our Game of the Week

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.