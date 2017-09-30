Pearl hangs on to perfect record, topping Meridian 34-12 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl hangs on to perfect record, topping Meridian 34-12

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Pearl beats Meridian 34-12 to keep a perfect record. Click on the video above for highlights.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly