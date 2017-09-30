Recovery efforts underway from Vicksburg to Puerto Rico

Needing everything from food and water to batteries and pet supplies, Central Mississippi United for Puerto Rico's Disaster Relief Drive organizers say they're just trying to do whatever they can to help those in the damaged U.S. Territory.

"It may help to have more batteries, flashlights, paper towels," volunteer, Evelyn Villanueva said. "The situation is pretty bad."

For many, the effort has become more personal.

Yoleyvette Nadal says her sister had a baby on the island on Thursday.

"Every time I pick up a baby item, I wonder if she has enough for her baby," Nadal said. "It's kind of emotional."

Many report limited, only minute long phone calls with family members. Calls that are filled with reports of damage and pleas for supplies.

"Any little help that I can give is something that I feel like I'm doing for them," said Nadal.

The relief group says they plan to drive the supplies to Florida on Sunday, where it will be combined with another organized effort before being flown to Puerto Rico.

