Major layoffs coming to the City of Pearl.

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham says about 16 people will have to lose their jobs.

The majority of those layoffs will be from the Fire Department, and Public Works, specifically, the Buildings and Grounds Department, as well as some from the Police Department.

The mayor says the city had to cut about $2.8 million from the budget.

"I'm praying for these families. It's a tough time, and it was not easy for us to have to do this," said Windham. "But it's necessary in order for us to right our ship, as far as this city's finances are concerned."

Mayor Windham has already discussed this with the Board of Alderman, but the official vote will be this coming Tuesday.

