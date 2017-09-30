Some City of Pearl departments will experience major cuts soon

Major cuts are coming to the City of Pearl - up to 16 people will be out of a job.

The majority of the layoffs will be from the Fire Department, and Public Works - specifically, the Buildings and Grounds Department.

The Police Department will also suffer some cuts.

"My background is in public safety, so I'm gonna make sure that our city is safe. That's not something I'm ever going to take lightly," said Pearl Mayor Jake Windham.

The new mayor says after going through, cutting line item after line item, this is the only way he and the Board of Alderman could find to balance the budget without raising taxes.

"We have cut the budget $2.8 million, but we found out that we were still short-falling approximately a million dollars a year," explained Mayor Windham.

Windham says the discrepancy in the budget was a combination of accounting errors in the last administration, and over-projections for the City's revenue.

Pearl had plans for a new fire station in the Patrick Farms area. The mayor says that will have to be delayed.

"I had some type of inkling that there would be some hard decisions to be made, but when you deal with people's lives and they have families, and you affect them, it puts it on another level," said Mayor Windham in a solemn tone.

Mayor Windham has already discussed this with the Board of Alderman, but the official vote will be this coming Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.