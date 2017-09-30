Two men wanted for Meridian murder considered armed, dangerous

Meridian police say Aundre Rashaun Tubbs and Robert L. McDonald are wanted for a homicide that took place Friday evening.

Meridian Police Sergeant Dareall Thompson says both are the suspected in the death of a man Friday night in the 1800 block of 17th Avenue in Meridian.

Thompson says Meridian police will be taking the necessary steps to get Aundre Tubbs and Robert L. McDonald off the streets. They are considered armed and very dangerous.

If you have any information about where the two may be you are asked to call police immediately.

Thompson says anyone helping Tubbs or McDonald with a place to hide will be charged as an accessory.

Police say another person of interest was taken into custody around 12:00 a.m. Saturday during a traffic stop on Roebuck Drive near 22nd Avenue Heights.

