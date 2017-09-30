One in critical condition after Jackson shooting

A person is in critical condition and a suspect is on the run after a shooting that happened in Jackson on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 p.m., Saturday, JPD investigated an aggravated assault that took place in the 700 block of Atkins Blvd.

An individual was shot multiple times after a fight in the parking lot of the Sonoco gas station.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The suspect involved is still at large and was described as a man of large build and stature, who left in a vehicle.

Vehicle description and direction of travel was not known at the time.

It is also still unknown if the incident was captured on surveillance.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to notify police.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

