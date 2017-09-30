Group says conditions, practices at MDOC facilities needs to change

One group claims thousands of Mississippi inmates are being kept in horrible conditions by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and treated like animals.

Organizers with Mississippi Dreams Prisoner Advocacy held a rally at the State Capitol Saturday to educate others on what they say is a huge problem in the state's prison system.

President Jennifer Davis said one of the biggest problems they see are lockdowns that last months instead of days

To her, these strategies that punish groups instead of individuals, will only lead to more violence behind bars.

"Pretty ridiculous, the whole lockdown situation. You know, no visits, no communication with the outside world at all, and if you're inside, treated like an animal, locked up like an animal, what do you think you're gonna start acting like?" Davis asked. "An animal, you know. That's just reality."

The group also helps support family members whose loved ones are incarcerated and plans to lobby for legislation aimed toward prisoner rights.

