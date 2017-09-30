Wild animals fascinate kids at annual picnic

Dozens of people from all over Mississippi got a unique opportunity to see wild animals up close and learn about nature.

For three years now, organizers with The Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science have teamed up to hold a Family and Friends Picnic at the museum Saturday.

Conservation educator Corey Wright said the kids loved every minute of this wild adventure.

"They're shooting targets, so they're going crazy over that, and then they love to see the animals. The animals are a big hit because they're live, alligators and snakes, so they go crazy over animals," Wright said.

Jayne Buttross, board chair for the Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities, said one in five Mississippians -- 600,000 people -- has a disability, and that's why she thinks events like this one are so important.

"It also gives people who may not have disabilities or differences to be more comfortable, to realize that we're just all people, and we all need to mingle and be together, and be more tolerable of one another," Buttross said.

