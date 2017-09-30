Belhaven falls to Howard Payne - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Belhaven falls to Howard Payne

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Belhaven had their first home game in nearly a month, but Howard Payne spoiled a beautiful Saturday night in Jackson. They held off a Blazer 2nd half rally to win 45 - 37.

Hal Mumme's crew drop to 1-3 overall, 0-3 in American Southwest Conference play.

