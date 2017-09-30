#13 Delta State retains the Heritage Bell, moves to 5-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

#13 Delta State retains the Heritage Bell, moves to 5-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
#13 Delta State maintained their perfect season and retained the Heritage Bell. The Statesmen beat rival Mississippi College 30-17 Saturday night in Clinton.

DSU is now 5-0 overall, 3-0 in Gulf South Conference play. MC falls to 0-5 overall, 0-3 in the GSC.

