Jackson State falls at Prairie View, Tigers worst start since 1969

Jackson State jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but Prairie View was in control the rest of the way. Mendenhall native KhaDarel Hodge had a TD reception as the Panthers beat the Tigers 38-9 on Saturday.

The loss drops JSU to 0-5 overall, 0-2 in SWAC play. It's the first 0-5 start for the Tigers since the 1969 season.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.