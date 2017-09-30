Jackson State falls at Prairie View, Tigers worst start since 1969

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but Prairie View was in control the rest of the way. Mendenhall native KhaDarel Hodge had a TD reception as the Panthers beat the Tigers 38-9 on Saturday.
The loss drops JSU to 0-5 overall, 0-2 in SWAC play. It's the first 0-5 start for the Tigers since the 1969 season.
