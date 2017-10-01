Southern Miss falls to North Texas in the C-USA opener - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Southern Miss falls to North Texas in the C-USA opener

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Southern Miss honored the 1997 Golden Eagles on Saturday. USM donned throwbacks but North Texas would leave town with a win.

The Mean Green racked up 540 total yards in a 43-28 victory. The Golden Eagles fall to 2-2 overall, 0-1 in C-USA.

