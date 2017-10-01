24 Mississippi State falls to #13 Auburn 49-10

#24 Mississippi State had a ugly performance last week at UGA. Saturday night on the Plains was just as rough for the maroon and white.

The Bulldogs trailed 21-10 at the break. #13 Auburn scored 28 unanswered to win 49-10.

MSU enters the bye week on a 2 game skid. Bulldogs are 3-2 overall, 1-2 in SEC play.

