City of Jackson announces demolition of 300th abandon property

The City of Jackson is getting ready to celebrate the demolition of it's 300th abandoned city property since starting the effort in 2014.

A piece of taxable real estate that, like many others, are often left overgrown, trashed and abandoned.

"People are staying in there, doing all types of different stuff," said Michael Dixon, a Capital City resident. "Sometimes that can be a disadvantage to the community."

Roosevelt Lewis, a homeowner in Jackson, says the city demolished a home next to one that he and a friend are working to renovate just a few weeks ago - a city initiative that he praises and wants to see more of.

"I think they are doing a good thing," Lewis said. "I think they are doing a good thing because you've got homeless folks sleeping up in there and they're kicking my door in."

To sell one of these vacant properties, the state has to wait for there to be three years of no payment on the property tax before it is considered forfeited and can be placed up for bid.

The state can accept offers as low as 10 percent of the appraised value.

As of July, the city had more than 600 properties up for auction.

