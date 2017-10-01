JPD searching for missing Belhaven student - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Breaking

JPD searching for missing Belhaven student

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Carla Graciela Adams (Source: JPD) Carla Graciela Adams (Source: JPD)
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson authorities are searching for a woman, they say was last seen Thursday.

The Jackson Police Department tweeted Sunday saying 26-year-old Carla Graciela Adams was last seen Thursday at Belhaven College, where she is a student.

Officials say she drives a 2014 silver Nissan Sentra  with the MS tag number HVS 458.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call The Jackson Police Department  at 601-960-1234.

The Missing Persons Division is investigating.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly