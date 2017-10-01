JPD searching for missing Belhaven student

Jackson authorities are searching for a woman, they say was last seen Thursday.

The Jackson Police Department tweeted Sunday saying 26-year-old Carla Graciela Adams was last seen Thursday at Belhaven College, where she is a student.

Officials say she drives a 2014 silver Nissan Sentra with the MS tag number HVS 458.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call The Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

The Missing Persons Division is investigating.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.