UPDATE: Missing Belhaven student found safe

Carla Graciela Adams (Source: JPD) Carla Graciela Adams (Source: JPD)
A Belhaven University student that went missing last Thursday has been located. 

According to David Sprayberry with Belhaven PR, Carla Graciela Adams has been found safe. 

No foul play is suspected. 

She left the campus on her own. 

There is no word yet on who found her or where she was located.

