JPD investigating after man found shot in the leg on Mill Street

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the leg near downtown Jackson.

Jackson Police officers were called about a shooting just after 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Mill Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The victim said he was shot at a different location and traveled to the Mill Street area.

Officers were not able to find the location where the victim said he was shot.

The man was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The identity of the victim, a motive or suspect information has been released.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this, please call police.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

