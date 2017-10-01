Matt Luke reacts after Ole Miss 66-3 loss to #1 Alabama

Ole Miss suffered their worst loss in 87 years on Saturday. The Rebels were thumped by #1 Alabama 66-3.

Matt Luke addressed the media after a night to forget in Tuscaloosa.

"They beat us soundly in all 3 phases: Offense, defense, kicking game," Luke said. "I thought the biggest difference for us in the 1st half was we had a turnover for a touchdown. Then 3rd downs was big for us all night. They were able to stay on the field and we weren't. Go watch this tape and flush it, and move on to the next one."

Jordan Wilkins was the lone bright spot for the Rebels. He rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries.

The next one for Ole Miss is a road trip to Auburn. The Tigers are #12 in the AP Top 25, #13 in the Amway Coaches Poll. Kickoff is October 7th at 11:00am. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

