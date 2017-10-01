Rachel Richlinski reports from The Plains after MSU loss to #13 Auburn

Since its statement win over LSU 2 weeks ago, Mississippi State has failed to produce any plays even close to the ones executed in that SEC opener. Two road games against two top 15 teams resulted in blow out losses for the Bulldogs and Dan Mullen doesn't really have an answer for what exactly is going wrong. Other than pointing out the facts that they're a young team and are missing key players out on injury.

"I'm pretty blunt. You know what I mean," Mullen said. "We had a bunch of penalties on offense. We gave up a bunch of big plays on defense. I mean, they're young guys going through everything for the first time, so you try to keep them focused and all of that. They were coming off a big win, tough road game, I don't know if they knew how to react to some of that... Tough loss, I thought they reacted pretty well out there. I don't know."

Nick Fitzgerald threw for 157 yards and a touchdown. But the junior QB had 2 INT, including a pick-six.

"Every part of the game we just played terrible," Fitzgerald said. "I don't think it's time to panic. I don't think we have to press. I don't think we need to be frustrated. Think we need to just come out and focus on ourselves. Get these practices in. Make sure that we really focus on the things that we need to focus on."

The good news moving forward is State has a week off to figure everything out before hosting BYU (October 14th). That home game coming at a great time to boost the Bulldogs morale and prep for the rest of their brutal schedule. After BYU comes Kentucky, then a trip to College Station.

