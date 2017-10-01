Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (September 29th)

Jackson Prep, Clinton, Brookhaven and St. Joseph are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.

The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (September 22)

1. Chance Lovertich tipped TD pass to Cooper Carroll (Jackson Prep)

Our first nominee is the Game of the Week. Jackson Prep led 17-0 late in the 2nd and a interesting bounce would extend their lead. Chance Lovertich launches one deep, a Jackson Academy Raider deflects it in the end zone, Cooper Carroll on the spot for the snag and Patriot score. Prep routs JA 37-7 to move to 7-0 on the season.

2. Christian Johnson TD reception (Clinton)

Our second nominee is from a 6A Region 2 matchup. Clinton's Hunter Hulsey screens to Christian Johnson, he breaks several tackles and keeps going after getting grabbed by the facemask. Johnson speeds on for the score. He had 7 catches for 217 yards and 5 TDs as the Arrows beat Provine 43-6.

3. Damarrell Leggett 71 yard TD (Brookhaven)

Nominee number 3 is from a 5A Region 3 clash. Brookhaven running back Damarrell Leggett breaks free for a 71 yard touchdown in the 1st quarter. The senior recorded his 5th straight game of 100+ rushing yards. Panthers win their 5th straight game, 42-35 the final over Laurel.

4. Hayden Brice go ahead TD (St. Joseph)

Our final nominee is from a 2A Region 6 opener. St. Joseph running back Hayden Brice gave the Bruins the lead with a 75 yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter. Brice rushed for over 300 yards and 4 scores as St. Joe beat Pelahatchie 45-28.

