Teenage Puerto Rican mother medically evacuated to UMMC for baby's surgery

A 16-year-old mother, medically evacuated from Puerto Rico, is now at UMMC waiting for an opening for a surgery for her baby.

The teenager ruptured her appendix while she was pregnant and spent two months in a medically induced coma after giving birth.

She was only out of that coma for a few weeks before Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, and now she's here in Jackson alone.

Darilys Ramos's 4-month-old baby needs surgery.

The mother and child were medically evacuated from Puerto Rico because the power at the hospitals has been unreliable after Hurricane Maria.

"Cuando llega aquí, que estaba sola, pues me sentía frustrada y me puso a llorar, como no sabía porque estaba aquí. Me sentía sola, no tiene con quien a hogar, no sabe como comunicar con otras personas."

"When I got here, since I was alone, well, I felt frustrated and started to cry because I didn't know what I was here," said Ramos. "I felt alone, I didn't know who I would live with, I didn't know how to communicate with other people."

Veronica Sofia Velez-Ramos was born nearly 3 months premature, with a disease called Retinopathy of Prematurity.

The new mother and child are staying at UMMC while they wait for a hospital in Miami to have an opening for the eye surgery the baby needs.

"Tiene que ser emergencia, la cirugía. Este - si no será, si me tardo más, no será bien. No pudía ver, se quedar ciego."

"The surgery has to be an emergency," said Ramos. "If I wait any longer, things won't be good. She won't be able to see, she'll remain blind."

Kneenia Marshall saw Ramos's story on Facebook and has been helping her, giving her supplies.

"I don't like to see anyone going through anything, or being down," said Marshall. "If I have it and I can help, then I'll give it."

Marshall also had a baby when she was just 16, so she relates to the hardship Darilys is going through.

"A darme la mano. Y pues, por eso me siento agradecido por todas las personas que me han ayudado."

"She gave me a hand," said Ramos. "And for that - I feel very thankful for everyone who's helped me"

Ramos's sister, Ivelis Peña, was finally able to fly in from Seattle so the 16-year-old wouldn't be alone anymore.

"I couldn't get a hold of her mom, because there's no communication in Puerto Rico still," said Peña. "So I said, well, I have to get to her somehow."

She's hoping to be able to stay until little Veronica can be flown to Miami for the surgery.

"The doctor said hopefully sometime next week they can get the baby there," added Peña.

The sooner the surgery, the better the chances Veronica will be able to see.

If you'd like to help Darilys and Veronica, you can donate here.

