NAS Meridian aircraft reported missing

Meridian Naval Air Station reports one of its T-45C Goshawks is missing amid a report from Tennessee that a jet crashed in the Cherokee National Forest.

At approximately 4 p.m., NAS says Training Air Wing One, was notified of reports of a jet crash near Tellico Plains, Tennessee.

Training Air Wing One and the Chief of Naval Air Training are investigating the possibility that it's a T-45 based at NAS Meridian.

The base had a T-45 training in the vicinity of Tellico Plains that has not yet returned to the air station.

An instructor and student were flying in the jet. Their status was not known as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to WSMV in Nashville, The US Navy and the Monroe County EMA are investigating a reported plane crash near Tellico Plains, TN.

The Monroe County EMA director said that operations are being suspended overnight, but security will be on scene.

