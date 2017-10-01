Navy identifies two NAS Meridian pilots killed in Sunday plane crash

The Navy has released the identity of the pilots killed when their T-45C aircraft crashed in Tellico Plains, Tenn., on Sunday, Oct. 1, around 4 p.m.

31-year-old Lieutenant Patrick L. Ruth, of Metairie, La. and 25-year-old Lieutenant Junior Grade Wallace E. Burch, of Horn Lake. died when their aircraft went down in the Cherokee National Forest in Eastern Tennessee.

Both pilots were assigned to the "Eagles" of Training Squadron SEVEN (VT-7) based at NAS Meridian.

Ruth had been in the Navy for nine years and was a member of VT-7 since 2015.

Burch had been in the Navy for nearly three years and was a member of VT-7 since 2016.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the mishap.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.