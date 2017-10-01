National anthem protests lead to business boycotts

For the second week now, dozens of NFL athletes are taking a stand -- in some cases -- by not standing at all during the playing of the national anthem.

These players are sending a silent message to President Donald Trump and others, while threats of NFL boycotts in several states are finding their way to Mississippi.

For Kent Willis and Kass Welchlin, it's tradition: watching their beloved Minnesota Vikings at Capitol Grill every chance they get.

It's also a tradition that some businesses have decided to boycott because of actions by some NFL athletes during the national anthem.

In northern Kentucky, a bar held a party dedicated to burning NFL merchandise on Sunday.

"A lot of the customers in here say they have quit watching the NFL. They don't like the disrespect. A lot of people currently in the military retired military, police, firefighters," bar owner Dirk Mooibroek said.

The backlash against the NFL also reached the Magnolia State this month.

The owner of Fox's Pizza Den in Brookhaven made the decision not to show any NFL games to his customers at his four locations.

I chose to not offer for viewing any NFL game or related broadcasts in our four restaurants located in Brookhaven, McComb, Amite, Louisiana, and Prattville, Alabama, going forward," said owner Randy Eckman. "Being raised in a military family where my father served as a United States Marine, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major having served tours in Vietnam and many other overseas posts during his 32 year career, and also having two brothers and brother in law who also served, I could not support an organization that supports the repeated act of disrespect by not standing during our National Anthem. To permit such disrespect to our country and to all the men and women who have sacrificed so much to defend it is unbelievable and disgraceful to me," Eckman added. "Playing football myself from pee wee through college, I have always been a big fan of the game but, I will not miss the NFL.

"It comes back to, is it about the flag or is it about your own personal agenda? Because if it's about your own personal agenda, that's different than what the flag is about. The flag gave everybody equal rights to do what they do," said Willis.

Willis said the outrage he's seen paints a more troubling picture: a red, white and blue issue that's actually black and white.

"I don't remember it being this hot when Tim Tebow was on his knees. He became the darling of the Christian world because he kneeled down," said Welchlin.

Welchlin said that same group ostracized Colin Kaepernick, who made headlines last year when he refused to stand for the national anthem.

"He happens to have strong feelings on the subject, and decided to take his constitutional right and kneel. Well, that's his choice. It's not an issue of patriotism. It's an issue of race," Welchlin said.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.