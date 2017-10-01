Brandon volleyball on a tear

It's safe to say 2017 is one for the record books for Brandon volleyball. The Lady Bulldogs are 28-1 this season.

Kelsa Walker's crew haven't lost a match since August 12th. Since that setback vs. Madison Central, Brandon has won 23 straight, only dropping 6 sets in the process. The streak also includes a win over reigning MAIS state champion Jackson Academy.

They look to be another tough out in the 6A state playoffs later this month. The Lady Bulldogs reached the quarterfinals last season. Next up is a home game vs. Germantown Tuesday at 6:30pm.

https://twitter.com/ChrisHudgison/status/900204088083787777