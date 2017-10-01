Brandon volleyball on a tear

It's safe to say 2017 is one for the record books for Brandon volleyball. The Lady Bulldogs are 28-1 this season.
Kelsa Walker's crew haven't lost a match since August 12th. Since that setback vs. Madison Central, Brandon has won 23 straight, only dropping 6 sets in the process. The streak also includes a win over reigning MAIS state champion Jackson Academy.
VIDEO: Brandon & Jackson Academy faced off in a volleyball showdown. @BHSVolleydogs11/@JARaiderSports highlights https://t.co/GXmb7rnVpu pic.twitter.com/CyOGeqLkku— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 23, 2017
They look to be another tough out in the 6A state playoffs later this month. The Lady Bulldogs reached the quarterfinals last season. Next up is a home game vs. Germantown Tuesday at 6:30pm.
