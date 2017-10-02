This Morning on WLBT: At least 20 dead in mass shooting in Vegas

Good morning. It's been an awful morning already in Las Vegas, Nevada, where authorities say a man on an upper floor of a high-rise hotel sprayed the streets with bullets from his window.

It happened around midnight, Jackson time.

At least 20 people were killed, and more than 100 others were injured. Authorities say they found and killed the shooter, but the investigation into his motives is just beginning.

We will have continuing coverage this morning on WLBT and on Fox 40.