WLBT reporter in Las Vegas during mass shooting

A WLBT reporter was vacationing in Las Vegas at the time of a mass shooting that left over 50 dead and 400 injured.

Ashley Garner, her husband and friends were on a trip and staying at a hotel just 4 miles from the attack.

They visited Mandalay Bay one night before the mass shooting happened. At the time of the attack, they were on the strip watching the Fountains of Bellagio just miles from the scene.

Ashley said when they returned to the hotel, they saw the news reports of an active shooter.

The hotel didn't let anyone leave and was placed on lock-down for several hours.

We talked with her this morning on the phone as she gave an account of what it's like being in the city at this devastating time.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.