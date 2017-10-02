Jackson man hospitalized after drive-by shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson man hospitalized after drive-by shooting

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: Google maps Source: Google maps
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police is investigating a shooting that happened on Cypress Drive.

One man was shot in the abdomen and is being treated for his injuries. The victim told officers he was standing outside when an unknown individual fired a shot from a green Honda.

The victim immediately underwent surgery.

Jackson police are working to identify the suspect and find any possible leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

