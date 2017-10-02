Local officials react to Las Vegas shooting

The world is in shock after over 50 were killed and 400 injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

The President of the United States, as well as local officials are speaking out about the tragedy on social media.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Governor Phil Bryant posted on both Facebook and twitter about the incident.

We need prayers for those lost & injured in Las Vegas shooting. The hatred & evil that motivated this insanity can't be tolerated in America pic.twitter.com/W4H2CEViQW — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) October 2, 2017

Prayers for the injured, the families of the deceased, and all first responders re: the tragedy in Las Vegas. ???????? — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 2, 2017

The ACLU offered their condolences as well.

Our thoughts go out to the families & everyone affected by this tragic event that took place in Las Vegas. — ACLU of Mississippi (@ACLU_MS) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts go out to the families & everyone affected by this tragic event that took place in Las Vegas. — ACLU of Mississippi (@ACLU_MS) October 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.