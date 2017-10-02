Local officials react to Las Vegas shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Local officials react to Las Vegas shooting

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: John Locher/AP Photo Source: John Locher/AP Photo
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The world is in shock after over 50 were killed and 400 injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

The President of the United States, as well as local officials are speaking out about the tragedy on social media.

Governor Phil Bryant posted on both Facebook and twitter about the incident.

The ACLU offered their condolences as well.

