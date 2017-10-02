Tony Hughes: "We need to go back & reassess everything that we're doing in the program."

The bye week is a chance for Jackson State to hit the reset button. The Tigers are off to a 0-5 start for the first time since 1969.

Tony Hughes met the media Monday for his weekly press conference. The 2nd year head coach said he's going to examine all aspects of the program.

"We can reassess some things, we can evaluate everything we do in the program itself, not just the football aspect of things. What are we doing in the weight room? What are we doing conditioning wise? What are we doing schematically on offense? What are we doing schematically on defense? Is all of this working? We evaluate personnel, do we have the right people in the right places doing the right things? And all of those things during a bye week can help heal a lot of wounds."

VIDEO: I asked Jackson State head coach Tony Hughes if this bye week is a chance to hit the reset button. Tigers 0-5 this season #JSU pic.twitter.com/xJiPttqsLs — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 2, 2017

You can watch the entire Jackson State press conference below.

After the bye week, JSU travels to Mobile, Alabama for the 5th Quarter Classic. The Tigers face Tuskegee on October 14th.

